With the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather super-fight fast approaching, McGregor is bringing back his own video blog series.

“The Mac Life” provides behind-the-scenes access to the reigning UFC lightweight champion ahead of his boxing match set for next Saturday night with Mayweather.

In this first edition, McGregor takes part in a media day open workout at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas a day after Mayweather held his own event in Las Vegas.