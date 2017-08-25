The Mac Life Vlog Episode 5: Conor McGregor & Paulie Malignaggi

The latest edition of “The Mac Life” Vlog featuring Conor McGregor captures the moment where the UFC champ runs into his newest foe, Paulie Malignaggi

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has released his vlog series in conjunction with the build up to his historic bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor takes on the boxing icon in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Having launched TheMacLife.com earlier this year to promote his massive brand, the website has provided behind the scenes footage and fan-based content in recent months.

