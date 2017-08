Check out the second episode in the video blog series following Conor McGregor entitled The Mac Life.

McGregor, who faces Floyd Mayweather next Saturday night inside a boxing ring, gets in some cross-training by biking out in the desert. He also battles striking coach Owen Roddy in a rowing machine to see who is the more conditioned of the two.

Earlier this year, “Notorious” launched his own website to provide insight and exclusive content.