The Official UFC 215 Poster Has Been Released

The official UFC 215 artwork has now been revealed ahead of the event which is set for Sep. 9 in Edmonton, Alberta

The card is set to be headlined by one of Dana White’s more recent entries into his bad books, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, who will square off against Ray Borg. The co-headliner also features a fighter who is not exactly experiencing peak popularity with White, Amanda Nunes. The Brazilian will face off in a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

A mammoth heavyweight title fight is also in store, with Junior Dos Santos tasked with stopping the hype train of French powerhouse Francis Ngannou.