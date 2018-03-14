The Parting Shot Podcast 3/14/2018 UFC London Preview

The Parting Shot Podcast with your hosts James Lynch and Adam Martin is back with another brand new episode for MMA fans to enjoy. In today’s episode, James and Adam break down this weekend’s UFC London card and answer listener mail.

Thanks as always to our sponsors MMAOddsbreaker.com and Bad Boy MMA. If you would like to support the podcast, considering making a purchase on Amazon through our affiliate link. Amazon will give us a small kickback for anything your purchase during your visit.

Watch today’s live show below at YouTube.

Subscribe to The Parting Shot Podcast on iTunes by clicking here.