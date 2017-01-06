The Strength Of The “Silverback”: Exclusive Interview With Ian Butler

On January 21st Ian “The Silverback” Butler (3-2) will step into the Bellator Cage for his 6th professional fight, seeking his 3rd straight victory. A huge card headlined by Chael Sonnen v.s. Tito Ortiz at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. With an opportunity to make a name for himself on a big stage, everything seems to be in line for the Missouri native. Training under one of the best coaches in the sport with Jason Parillo, living a clean lifestyle, and engaged to be married to his beautiful fiance of 3 years.

Butler talked with us about his love and passion for the sport of MMA, what he see’s coming for himself in 2017, and how meeting your hero’s isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. Butler has been sober since a near death experience 11 years ago and while he doesn’t have an issue with people who drink, he has seen how badly drugs and alcohol can affect a fighter first hand. “…Like I said, I’ve been around some other people in this sport, who I’m not going to name. That I’ve seen the bad in. There’s a saying out there that you should never meet your heroes. I met some MMA guys, that were my heroes, that got sloppy. I’m looking at them and saying ‘You use to be World Champion. What the hell is going on?’ Ya know?”

Listen to the whole interview below and find out everything you need to know about Ian Butler before his fight at Bellator on January 21st at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. Make sure to follow him on twitter @Silverback_mma to see everything coming up in2017.