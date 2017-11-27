The UFC 218 Fight-Week Events You Can Attend Free of Charge

UFC 218 sees featherweight kingpin Max Holloway square off against former dominant champion Jose Aldo in Detroit this weekend

The highly-anticipated rematch marks the second fight in six-months between both men, with Holloway earning the 145-strap following an impressive TKO victory over the Brazilian in Sao Paulo.

In the co-main event, #1 ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem will provide the sternest test of the highly-rated Cameroonian knockout artist Francis Ngannou’s career to date.

UFC 218 goes down this Saturday at the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit and there are events leading up to fight night which you can attend for free in “The Motor City” (via MMAjunkie.com):

Wednesday (5 p.m. ET): UFC 218 open workouts at The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave. The main and co-main event fighters will work out for fans and meet the media at the famed venue, nearly 100 years old, formerly known as State Theatre. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first fighter will work out at 5:30 in 30-minute increments starting with Ngannou, followed by Aldo, Overeem and Holloway.

Friday (5 p.m. ET): UFC 218 weigh-ins at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave. The ceremonial UFC 218 weigh-ins start at 6 p.m. ET, and the doors open to the public at 5 p.m.