The UFC Bosses Might Want to Talk with Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta has an impressive five-fight win streak in the UFC’s ultra-competitive lightweight division.

But he isn’t happen.

And when a New Yorker isn’t happy, he isn’t quiet about it either.

On Twitter Thursday, Iaquinta called out the UFC and his bosses, asking for them to “cut me you sissys.”

@UFC cut me you sissys — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 4, 2017

Last month, Iaquinta returned from a two-year hiatus due to contract issues and defeated Diego Sanchez. He also owns wins over Jorge Masvidal, Joe Lauzon, Ross Pearson and Rodrigo Damm.

The 30-year-old took up real estate during his time away from the Octagon.