The Ultimate Fighter 25 Coaching Staffs Include Urijah Faber, Duane Ludwig

If you’ve wondered how they can make the “reality show” side of The Ultimate Fighter any better than previous seasons, the upcoming 25th version of the series might take the cake.

With Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw serving as head coaches, we’re sure to get plenty of back-and-forth trash-talk between the former Team Alpha Male fighters.

But add in their respective coaching staffs, and the explosions might compare to that of the Quinton “Rampage” Jackson-Rashad Evans or Ronda Rousey-Miesha Tate seasons.

Garbrandt, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, will bring in Urijah Faber, Danny Castillo, Fabio Prado and Robert Meese to help lead his team.

Dillashaw, meanwhile, has former TAM head coach Duane Ludwig – who had a falling out with Faber – along with Eliot Marshall, Leister Bowling and Matt Brown.