The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Card Secures Four Bouts

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Four new bouts have been made official for The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, including former Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill.

Hill, who was also a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter, will meet Ashley Yoder on July 7 from the T-Mobile Arena, UFC officials confirmed with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday.

Back in February, Hill made her return to the Octagon and dropped a decision to Jessica Andrade. Andrade’s next fight is for the UFC strawweight title next weekend at UFC 211.

Also announced for the event were fights pitting Aspen Ladd vs. Jessica Eye, Ed Herman vs. CB Dollaway and Jordan Johnson vs. Marcel Fortuna.

Ladd will be making her UFC debut against Eye, who is in desperate need of a win after four consecutive defeats. Herman was knocked out by Nikita Krylov last year, while Dollaway is on a three-fight losing skid.

Johnson is a perfect 7-0 in his career with a win over Luis Henrique de Silva in his UFC debut recently, while Fortuna has won six in a row. That includes a heavyweight win over Anthony Hamilton in February.

