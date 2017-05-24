The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption Recap

Ramsey Nijem fought his way out of two deep submission attempts by Julian Lane to advance Wednesday night on The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption.

Nijem scored a first round TKO victory over Lane thanks to some nasty ground-and-pound. Nijem was looking for a submission of his own when the referee stepped in.

Through six fights, Team TJ Dillashaw has scored six victories over Team Cody Garbrandt.

Nijem, who was a runner-up on Season 13 of TUF, joins Gilbert Smith, Tom Gallicchio, Jesse Taylor, James Krause and Dhiego Lima in the quarterfinals.

The last pro fight Nijem took was in 2015 at UFC on FOX: Dillashaw vs. Barao 2 when he dropped a split decision to Andrew Holbrook.

Along with the Nijem-Lane fight, the rivalry between Team Alpha Male and Dillashaw/Duane Ludwig continued. Justin Buchholz, who has taken over coaching duties with TAM, challenged Ludwig to a fight in July.

Next week, Justin Edwards will try to get Garbrandt his first win when he meets Joe Stevenson.