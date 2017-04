The road to redemption begins April 19 for The Ultimate Fighter contestants.

Season 25 of the reality series will feature former competitors and ex-winners, with Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw serving as coaches.

Among those set to compete include Justin Edwards, Eddie Gordon, Hayder Hassan, James Krause, Gilbert Smith and former title contender Joe Stevenson.

The series debuts on FOX Sports 1 and will air each Wednesday there after until the finals.