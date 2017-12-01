The Ultimate Fighter 26 Live Fight Results

Tonight (Fri. December 1, 2017) the UFC is back in Paradise, Nevada for The Ultimate Fighter Season 26 Finale (TUF 26 Finale), in which the first-ever UFC women’s flyweight champion in history will be crowned. Nicco Montano will take on longtime MMA veteran Roxanne Modafferi in the main event to determine who will be crowned the 125-pound champion.

Sijara Eubanks was originally scheduled to challenge Montano for the honor, however, the day of weigh-ins she was ruled medically unfit to compete after visiting the hospital due to weight cutting complications. Also on the card will be a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Terrion Ware, as well as another women’s flyweight bout between Lauren Murphy and Barb Honchak.

