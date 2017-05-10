The Ultimate Fighter Recap: Another Win by Team Garbrandt

James Krause made Cody Garbrandt look like a genius, pushing the UFC bantamweight champions record as coach on The Ultimate Fighter to 4-0.

Krause scored a first round submission victory over Johnny Nunez, who was competing for T.J. Dillashaw on the reality series.

To change things up, UFC officials decided to bring back former contestants on TUF for this season. Krause is currently signed to a contract with the UFC.

Previously, Gilbert Smith defeated Seth Baczynski – the top pick for Dillashaw – and both Tom Gallicchio and Jesse Taylor scored victories.

Next week, Hayder Hassan, who was selected fifth by Garbrandt, will face Dhiego Lima. Hassan and Lima are teammates at American Top Team.