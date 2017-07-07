The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale Live Preliminary Results

By
Jose Munoz
-
Angela Hill
Image Credit: Invicta FC

The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 (TUF 25) will crown its winner tonight when welterweight Dhiego Lima takes on Jesse Taylor. Also, in our main event of the evening, UFC lightweight veteran Michael Johnson will take on promotional newcomer and former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) champ Justin Gaethje.

Before we get to all the main card action, however, here are the full results from the preliminary card which features some bangers fight fans are sure to enjoy:

UFC Fight Pass exclusive prelims:

Gray Maynard def. Teruto Ishihara via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

FS1 Prelims:

Tecia Torres def. Juliana Lima via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 0:53)

 

Latest MMA News

Fabricio Werdum

Fabricio Werdum Says Knockout Win Over Alistair Overeem is Possible

0
Fabricio Werdum is showing confidence in the improvements he's made over the years. "Vai Cavalo" was always considered a threat on the ground, but in...
Conor McGregor

Quote: McGregor Surprised me With His Unpredictable Movement

0
A sparring partner of Conor McGregor was surprised by "Notorious'" style. Tiernan Bradley was called upon for McGregor's camp through another sparring partner. That partner...
Angela Hill

The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale Live Preliminary Results

0
The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 (TUF 25) will crown its winner tonight when welterweight Dhiego Lima takes on Jesse Taylor. Also, in our main...
TUF 25 Finale Post-Fight Press Conferencevideo

Watch: TUF 25 Finale Post-Fight Press Conference Live Steam

0
Once "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
Jessica Eye Aspen Ladd

Jessica Eye vs. Aspen Ladd Pulled From TUF 25 Finale Due to Illness

0
A last-second change sees Jessica Eye and Aspen Ladd removed from "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale. Eye and Ladd were set to meet on...
Load more