The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale Live Preliminary Results

The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 (TUF 25) will crown its winner tonight when welterweight Dhiego Lima takes on Jesse Taylor. Also, in our main event of the evening, UFC lightweight veteran Michael Johnson will take on promotional newcomer and former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) champ Justin Gaethje.

Before we get to all the main card action, however, here are the full results from the preliminary card which features some bangers fight fans are sure to enjoy:

UFC Fight Pass exclusive prelims:

Gray Maynard def. Teruto Ishihara via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

FS1 Prelims:

Tecia Torres def. Juliana Lima via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 0:53)