“There’s a little bit of added pressure” – CM Punk

The UFC 225 open workouts took place tonight at the Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago, IL. UFC Welterweight and former wrestling superstar CM Punk took the stage and held court by taking questions from fans. Punk said there was a “scheduling conflict” that kept him from actually working out at the open work out. The fans were instead treated to autographs and a very relaxed CM Punk.

In the scrum Punk talked about his relationship with Ronda Rousey, the trial that ended on Tuesday, why now was the time to take a fight in Chicago, his thoughts on his opponent only calling him Phil Brooks, his battle with anxiety, and his thoughts on the current state of Pro Wrestling.