Thiago Alves Removed From UFC Fight Night 116 Bout With Mike Perry

Thiago Alves is off the UFC Fight Night 116 card.

This Saturday night (Sept. 16), UFC Fight Night 116 takes place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main event features middleweights Luke Rockhold and David Branch. Alves was scheduled to take on Mike Perry on the main card, but that’s no longer the case.

MMAJunkie.com confirmed that “Pitbull” was forced to withdraw from the bout. No explanation has been given. The UFC is in search of a last-minute replacement. Alves vs. Perry was going to serve as the co-main event of the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for more details as they become available.