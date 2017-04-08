Thiago Alves Says he no Longer Talks to Nutrition Guru Mike Dolce

Thiago Alves and Mike Dolce aren’t on speaking terms nowadays.

The “Pitbull” had brought Dolce on board to help him with his weight cutting issues. Despite having some success under Dolce, Alves split from the renowned nutritionist. Many were confused as to why the split occurred, but Alves has recently shed some light on the situation.

AG.Fight recently had an interview with the one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender. He said it comes down to a lack of communication (via Flo Combat):

“I don’t talk to him anymore. It happens, but I think it was better this way because nowadays I only have positive people in my life and I don’t have anyone neglecting me. We had planned everything and I talked to him about a year before making my debut at lightweight. But my communication with him was difficult. I live in Florida and he lives in Las Vegas. And I wanted to work with people who are with me nowadays. The level of professionalism here compared to Mike’s is just different. “But as I had a friendship with the guy we talked and he said: ‘You can let me be there with you, don’t worry, you are my partner and helped me to create my business and if you need me I’ll be there.’ So, good. But three weeks before the fight, the guy disappeared: ‘I can’t be there.’ What do you mean you won’t be there? We had arranged that a year earlier. Long story short, in the end it turned out right because I currently work with people who welcome me with open arms. And, nowadays, making weight for 170 is easy. I only have about six more pounds to lose until tomorrow, which is nothing.”

Alves competes tonight (April 8) at UFC 210 against Patrick Cote. He’ll fight on the main card, which airs live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.