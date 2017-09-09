Thiago Alves Will ‘Stay With Family’ While Hurricane Irma hits Florida

Thiago Alves has a fight scheduled next Saturday night in Pittsburgh at UFC Fight Night 116 against Mike Perry.

But Alves isn’t leaving his Florida-based home early to get to the event despite Hurricane Irma bearing down.

“(The hurricane) is going west, so things are getting better,” Alves told MMA Fighting. “I’ll stay with family here. When it’s over, I’ll got ow war.”

Alves added that his house is not in the most dangerous path of the storm, which is scheduled to hit the Florida Keys Sunday morning.

“I have built in shutters at home and I have a generator as well for when the power goes down, and plenty of fuel to use,” Alves said. “It’s just wait and see. We have lots of water and food. We will just wait.”