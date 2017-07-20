Thiago Moises Eyeing UFC Debut After LFA 17 Title Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Thiago Moises
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Thiago Moises’ plan is to win another title, then make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Tomorrow night (July 21), Moises will battle Robert Watley in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 17 headliner. The bout will be for the LFA lightweight title. Speaking to MMA Weekly, Moises detailed his plans should he capture LFA gold:

“For me I’m used to (title fights) now. Every fight for me is the same; I have to just go there, enjoy myself, have a good time, be focused and that’s it – it’s normal. I’m really focused on this fight right now, but after this fight I want to be in a big show, I want to be in the UFC. I want to go after this fight.”

LFA 17 will air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

