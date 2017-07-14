Thiago Santos Eyeing Tim Boetsch or Derek Brunson For Next Bout

Thiago Santos has his sights set on two other fighters now that Gegard Mousasi is on the Bellator roster.

Santos was hoping to get a rematch with “The Dreamcatcher,” but it wasn’t meant to be. Mousasi signed with Bellator after testing the free agent market. “Marreta” is now aiming to fight two heavy hitters.

He told Portal do Vale Tudo that Tim Boetsch and Derek Brunson are on his radar (via Bloody Elbow):

“Even though Mousasi went to Bellator, I already knew I wasn’t going to fight him next. I understand his decision, he did what he though was best for him financially. Now we’ll just have to wait for the UFC to decide my future. There’s plenty of guys that could give me a good fight, like Tim Boetsch, Derek Brunson and many others. Actually, I’ll fight whoever they put in front of me. I don’t pick my opponents.”

Santos has won two straight bouts. He’s coming off a second-round TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 213. In the bout prior, “Marreta” had a highlight reel spinning heel kick TKO against Jack Marshman. His last defeat came at the hands of Eric Spicely back in Sept. 2016 via rear-naked choke.