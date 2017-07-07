Thiago Santos Plans on Stuffing Meerschaert’s Takedowns & Hurting Him

Thiago Santos isn’t hiding his game plan.

Tomorrow night (July 8), Santos will go one-on-one with Gerald Meerschaert inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213. They’ll be fighting on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the prelims.

Santos is coming off a highlight reel TKO over Jack Marshman back in February. Meerschaert is riding a seven-fight winning streak.

Despite Meeschaert’s success, Santos isn’t interested in studying tape. He told Combate that the game plan involves pain (via MMAMania.com):

“He fought the same day I did, in Canada. He finished it quickly, like in the first minute of the first round, but you could already see he was not that resistant. His opponent dropped him but came at him too carelessly, so he ended up in an armbar. I always treat my opponents as if they’re muay thai champions, excellent boxers, All-American wrestlers or jiu-jitsu world champions. To me, he’s good at everything. I won’t just focus on jiu-jitsu so I can end up knocked out. I don’t know, it’s MMA. Everyone knows I don’t hide my game plan. I’ll stuff the takedowns and hurt him. I’ll even tell him, if he wants. Stuffing the takedowns and hurting him. That’s the game plan. I’ll look for the knockout.”