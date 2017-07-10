Thiago Santos Says Desire to Fight Gegard Mousasi Again Isn’t Personal

Thiago Santos insists he doesn’t have any animosity towards Gegard Mousasi.|

Santos met Mousasi back in July 2016. “Marreta” suffered a knockout loss after going on a four-fight winning streak. It was the second victory in Mousasi’s current five-fight win streak.

After Santos finished Gerald Meerschaert this past Saturday night (July 8) at UFC 213, he called for a rematch with Mousasi. Speaking to the media, Santos said it’s a matter of testing himself against the very best under ideal preparation (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I feel like I could have fought better against him. I took the fight on short notice, so it feels like I deserve a better chance to train properly to face him again. We can have a really good fight for the fans. He’s a very good fighter. I admire him, and I like to see him fight. It’s nothing personal. I want to face better guys, and he’s one of the best.”