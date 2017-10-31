Thiago Santos Wants Bout With Derek Brunson: All he Needs to do is Take it

Thiago Santos has Derek Brunson in his sights.

Santos and Brunson had separate bouts on the UFC Fight Night 119 card this past Saturday night (Oct. 28). Santos defeated Jack Hermansson via first-round TKO, while Brunson knocked out Lyoto Machida in the opening frame.

Just before Brunson competed against Machida, Santos spoke to the media. He said he’d take a fight with Brunson and that his game plan would remain unchanged (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Whether he wins or loses against Lyoto, I’ll take the fight with him. All he needs to do is take it, too. Everyone knows my strategy: to strike and make my opponent feel pain. That’s it.”