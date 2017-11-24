Thiago Santos Welcomes Anthony Smith to Brazil at UFC Fight Night 125

Middleweights Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith will step inside the Octagon when the UFC makes its debut in Belem, Brazil for UFC Fight Night 125.

Santos (16-5) announced the fight on his Twitter account.

Santos has gone 8-4 over 12 UFC appearances including three consecutive wins, with Smith (28-12) sporting a 4-2 mark that also features three straight victories.

UFC Fight Night 125 takes place February 3 from the Mangueirinho Gymnasium in Belem.