Thiago Silva Says He’s Learned From Past Mistakes

Thiago Silva admits he’s made mistakes in the past, but he says he’s a happy man nowadays.

Silva was the epitome of controversy at one point. From providing a fake urine sample to being charged with aggravated battery, many felt Silva was a wreck who had wasted his potential as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

Fast forward to 2017 and Silva has a new wife and two children. He’s also stayed out of trouble and is the reigning Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) light heavyweight title holder. Speaking with Flo Combat, Silva detailed his struggles and how it has helped him become a better person:

“I made my mistakes, I think I married the wrong woman the first time, she did not help me at all, she took me into the hole and just wanted to know how to spend my money. I had other slips with other women. I’m in better shape, in a better phase [now], I don’t dwell on the past. I was arrested for something I did not do. The case was closed for lack of evidence. Everyone is innocent until proven otherwise, and nothing has been proven against me — my record is clean.”

While ACB isn’t paying Silva what he once made in the UFC, he’s still happy to be able to provide for his family.

“I don’t make the same money I earned in the UFC, but I still do well. I have a good life, I have a beautiful family, and I can take care of them well.”