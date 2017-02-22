Third Time’s the Charm: Liam McGeary Receives Another Opponent

Maybe no one wants to fight Liam McGeary at Bellator 173.

After Vladimir Filipovic agreed to replace Chris Fields and face the former Bellator light heavyweight champion this Friday night, Filipovic is now reported as being out himself. Visa issues, according to a report by MMAjunkie, are to blame for the change.

McGeary (11-1) will now meet Brett McDermott (7-4) in the main event from Belfast, Northern Ireland and The SSE Arena. The event airs via tape-delay on Spike.

This is McGeary’s first fight since losing the title to Phil Davis, which snapped an 11-fight win streak for the 34-year-old.

McDermott has scored six knockouts among his seven wins and will be making his Bellator debut. He previously fought Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in the RIZIN open-weight tournament.