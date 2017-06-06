Thomas Almeida Says His Mind is on Jimmie Rivera, Not Cody Garbrandt

Thomas Almeida’s focus is on Jimmie Rivera, not Cody Garbrandt.

Almeida is set to compete in a pivotal bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) bantamweight division. “Thominhas” will battle Jimmie Rivera on July 22 for UFC on FOX 25.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Almeida said he isn’t focused on revenge or a title shot right away:

“My mind is on Jimmie, [the last] defeat has already passed and I’ve learned a lot from it, but the focus now is on another. Cody Garbrandt is the champion, I’m sure we’re still going to meet and it’s going to be a different result. I improved my style a lot and I learned a lot. [Garbrandt] is very complete. You have to use speed, move your legs more and not stand still. He is very dangerous, I can’t be a static target for him. He has good footwork and powerful hands.”

Almeida then went on to say that he’s been taking some steps to improve his game.

“My main focus is to invest in training, to invest in myself and in trips to better my training. I want] to invest in anything related to my career, because my focus is to become the champion, and then to save some money for my future. The future of a fighter is very uncertain because we can’t work until the age of 60. You have to keep your head in place, but the focus is to invest in my future, to be champion […]. Everything that will support my evolution is important.”