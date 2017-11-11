Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font Set For UFC 220 in Boston

Thomas Almeida has a dance partner for UFC 220 and his name is Rob Font.

UFC 220 takes place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 20. A main event has not been announced for the card. In fact, the main card isn’t fleshed out yet either.

Font’s management team recently took to Twitter to announce the match-up with Almeida. You can see the announcement below:

“Very excited to announce #TGM killers @RobSFont & @CalvinKattar will be back in the @UFC’s Octagon at #UFC220 in #Boston, taking on Thomas Almeida and Shane Burgos, respectively.”