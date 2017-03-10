Three Bouts Added to June’s UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro

A handful of fights have been added to June’s UFC 212 card in Rio de Janeiro, the UFC has announced. Three fights were announced Thursday for the event, which takes place June 3 and is headlined by a featherweight unification bout between interim champ Max Holloway and recently promoted full champ Jose Aldo.

First up, TUF Brazil 3 winner Antonio Carlos Junior (7–2 (1)) meets TUF 23 vet Eric Spicely (10-1) at middleweight. Carlos Junior actually won his TUF season at heavyweight, then dropped down to light heavyweight immediately after, only to lose to Patrick Cummins. He then dropped to middleweight, where he has run up a record of 3-1 with one No Contest.

Spicely, meanwhile, has won two straight fights by submission, including a shocking upset of veteran Thiago Santos last September. He’ll look to make it three in a row in Rio.

At bantamweight, Johnny Eduardo (28–10) meets Matthew Lopez (9-1) in a veteran vs. prospect match. Eduardo was last seen besting Manny Gamburyan via TKO in November, and began his fight career all the way back in 1996. Lopez, meanwhile, picked up his first UFC win at UFC 206 in December with a decision over Mitch Gagnon. Lopez, who went pro in 2013, has youth on his side, and has lost only to Rani Yahya, in his UFC debut last year.

Finally, Marco Beltran (8–4) looks to get back on track against promotional newcomer Deiveson Alcantara (11-0) at flyweight. Beltran last fought on short notice against Joe Soto at a catchweight of 140lbs, resulting in a submission loss.