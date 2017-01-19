Three Bouts Including Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson Added to UFC London

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be making its return to London on March 18. The UFC previously announced six bouts for the card including Brad Pickett’s retirement fight against Henry Briones. This morning, they announced three more bouts.

First, the official Twitter page of UFC Europe announced a lightweight tilt between Joseph Duffy and Reza Madadi. Then the account revealed light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson will also be on the card. The third new bout is a women’s bantamweight contest between Lina Lansberg and Veronica Macedo.

Manuwa will be returning to the place he calls home after his second round knockout over Ovince Saint Preux back in October. The win got him back on track after suffering the second loss of his career to Anthony Johnson. Anderson also got back in the win column in his last fight. After losing a controversial split decision to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Anderson dominated Sean O’Connell in a second round TKO finish.

Duffy’s first loss since Oct. 2011 came at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 195. “Irish Joe” returned to the Octagon six months later to take on Mitch Clarke. Duffy submitted Clarke in 25 seconds. Madadi’s last bout was eight months ago. He TKO’d Yan Cabral and sent him packing from the UFC.

Lansberg had a rough go in her UFC debut. She was welcomed to the world leader in mixed martial arts (MMA) by Cris Cyborg. “Elbow Princess” was demolished. She’ll look to earn her first UFC win against Macedo. This will be Macedo’s second UFC bout as well. She was TKO’d by Ashlee Evans-Smith in her debut.

This UFC Fight Night event will take place inside the O2 Arena. UFC Fight Club members will get access to pre-sale tickets on Jan. 25. Those who are signed up with the UFC’s newsletter will gain access to tickets the following day. The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Jan. 27. For more information, visit the UFC’s UK website.