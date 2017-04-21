Three Bouts Made Official for UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland

This summer, the UFC heads to Scotland for UFC Fight Night 113. And now, the card has some actual fights.

The promotion announced on Friday three bouts for the July 16 event, as Paul Craig faces Khalil Rountree, Jack Marshman meets Ryan Janes and Mark Godbeer squares off with Justin Willis.

Craig (9-1) has split his two Octagon appearances, while Rountree (5-2) is 1-2 since appearing on The Ultimate Fighter. Craig is a native of Scotland.

Marshman (21-6) and Janes (9-2) have both gone 1-1 with the UFC, while Godbeer (12-3) will be welcoming Willis (4-1) to the promotion.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, July 16. The event is scheduled to air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.