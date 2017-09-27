Three Made Official for Bellator 184 From Oklahoma Next Week

Three bouts have bee made official for next Friday’s Bellator 184 event, including former champion Pat Curran.

Curran will face John Teixeira in a featherweight scrap from Thackerville, Oklahoma and the WinStar World Casino and Resort. The main card, featuring a headline bout between Eduardo Dantas and Darrion Caldwell for the bantamweight title, airs live on Spike.

Curran (22-7) has posted a 12-4 record with Bellator and will be trying to fend off rising challenger Teixeira (21-2-2), who is 4-1 with the promotion.

Aksi announced were prelim bouts featuring Gaston Reyno vs. Westin Wilson and Justin Patterson vs. Chance Rencountre.

The other two planned main card bouts include Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Daniel Straus and Leandro Higo vs. Joe Taimanglo.