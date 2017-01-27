The UFC announced via their offical website today that three more bouts have been added to April’s UFC 210. The event, taking place at the Keybank Center in Buffalo April 8, features a headliner of Daniel Cormier rematching Anthony Johnson for the light heavyweight title.

Friday’s additions include another light heavyweight tilt, as Patrick Cummins, a former training partner of Cormier who actually got his start in the UFC as a late-notice replacement against him, meets the heavy-handed Jan Blachowicz. After losing to Cormier, Cummins (8-4) went on a three fight win streak, but is just 1-3 in his last four fights, and has lost back-to-back bouts against Glover Teixeira and Little Nog. Blackowicz is also 1-3 in his last four, most recently falling to Alexander Gustafsson. The perilous records of these two mean one fighter could be exiting the promotion with a loss.

Also added to UFC 210 is New Jersey native Katlyn Chookagian, who will meet Mexico’s Irene Aldana at 135lbs. Chookagian is 8-1 as a pro, and is coming off her first loss, to former title contender Liz Carmouche. Aldana (7-3), a veteran of Invicta, will be making her second trip to the octagon, and looking for her first win after a debut loss to Leslie Smith.

Finally, New York native Shane Burgos, undefeated in eight pro fights, will meet Charles Rosa (11-2) at featherweight.

The UFC 210 card is shaping up as follows:

Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Anthony Johnson (for the UFC light heavyweight championship)

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Blachowicz

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa