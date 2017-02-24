Three New Bouts Added To Finalized UFC 209 Card

On Thursday, UFC officially confirmed the addition of the final three bouts for their next pay-per-view fight card.

Now confirmed for next weekend’s UFC 209 mega-card in Las Vegas, Nevada is a Heavyweight tilt pitting Daniel Spitz against Mark Godbeer, a Bantamweight clash between Albert Morales and Andre Soukhamthath, as well as a Women’s Strawweight bout between Amanda Cooper and Cynthia Calvillo.

Headlined by Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson 2 for the UFC Welterweight Championship and featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship, UFC 209 takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4th.

