Three New Bouts Added To Finalized UFC 209 Card

By
Matt Boone
-
0

On Thursday, UFC officially confirmed the addition of the final three bouts for their next pay-per-view fight card.

Now confirmed for next weekend’s UFC 209 mega-card in Las Vegas, Nevada is a Heavyweight tilt pitting Daniel Spitz against Mark Godbeer, a Bantamweight clash between Albert Morales and Andre Soukhamthath, as well as a Women’s Strawweight bout between Amanda Cooper and Cynthia Calvillo.

Headlined by Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson 2 for the UFC Welterweight Championship and featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship, UFC 209 takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4th.

Join us here at MMANews.com next Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 209 pay-per-view.

LATEST NEWS

Bellator MMA Signs Reigning Legacy/RFA Unified Bantamweight Champion

0
Bellator MMA continues to beef up their active talent roster with the addition of a new Bantamweight prospect. Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting.com broke the news...

Three New Bouts Added To Finalized UFC 209 Card

0
On Thursday, UFC officially confirmed the addition of the final three bouts for their next pay-per-view fight card. Now confirmed for next weekend's UFC 209...

Andrew Holbrook vs. Gregor Gillespie Official For UFC 210 In April

0
On Wednesday, UFC announced a new lightweight bout for their upcoming UFC 210 pay-per-view. Now official for UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 is a...

Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez Added To UFC 211 On 5/14

0
A battle between veterans of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America is now official for the upcoming UFC 211 pay-per-view in May. Confirmed for UFC 211...

Anderson Silva Believes ‘Dream’ Bout Against Roy Jones Jr. is Possible

0
The buzz surrounding a bout between combat sports legends Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. appears to be heating up again. Many athletes have already...