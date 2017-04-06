Three Weight Classes Invited to Tryout on The Ultimate Fighter 26

The UFC has invited three different weight classes to tryouts for The Ultimate Fighter 26, including two in the women’s ranks.

Fighters competing at strawweight and bantamweight for females, and middleweight for males, can work for a spot on the 26th season of the reality series. Tryouts are scheduled for May 23 in Las Vegas.

Competitors much be between the ages of 21-34 with at least three pro fights and a winning record to their resume. The season will film this coming July and premier on FOX Sports 1 later this year.

The athletes will be required to grapple and hit pads. If picked, those fighters will remain in Las Vegas through May 27.

For more information, check out the official UFC website.

Coaches for the season have yet to be announced. The Ultimate Fighter 25 airs this month on FS1 with bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw serving as coaches.