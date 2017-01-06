Tiago Trator is ‘Worried About Losing UFC Contract’ Following Loss

Brazilian featherweight Tiago Trator made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut a successful one. Back in July 2014 at UFC on FOX: Lawler vs. Brown, Trator earned a unanimous decision victory over Akbarh Arreola.

Trator had a rough go in his next bout. At UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs. Mir, Trator suffered the first knockout loss of his professional career at the hands of Mike de la Torre back in Feb. 2015. The Brazilian got back on track with a split decision win over Clay Collard.

Unfortunately for Trator, he was unsuccessful in his last fight. He fought Shane Burgos last month in Albany, New York. He fell short via unanimous decision.

The defeat puts Trator’s UFC record at 2-2. He is on edge about his future inside the Octagon (via Globo):

“Of course I worry about losing my contract. If my resignation happens, the most important thing for me is to continue my career, where I battled and sacrificed a lot to get where I am.”

On top of worrying about his future with the world leader in mixed martial arts (MMA), Trator also suffered a fracture in his right hand during training last year. Trator said he can’t wait to get back to work.

“It’s been a rough year because of my hand injury, but God knows what it does, and it’s been a victorious year for me to get back into the race for myself. Unfortunately the fight was not the way I and my team planned, but I’m very happy to be back in competition.”