Tickets for Mayweather-McGregor Not Moving As Well As Expected?

It’s the cross-over sporting event of the century, if you choose to buy into the hype. The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match has been heavily promoted, complete with a whirlwind press tour of three countries in four days earlier this month.

Despite that, it seems fan interest at the box office isn’t what was hoped for. At least, after five days of tickets being on sale, there are plenty of seats left, as first noted by MMA Junkie.

Tickets for the event started at the princely sum of $500 U.S. for the “cheap” seats, and run all the way up to $10,000 for ringside, though with ticket resellers in play, you can go a fair bit higher than ten grand. In comparison, however, MayPac a few years ago saw it’s highest ticket price hover around $25,000. One reseller for Mayweather-McGregor, however, has tickets as high as $29,136.

It’s important to note that the cheapest seat you can buy directly off Ticketmaster currently is for $3,500. Seats below that price point are only available via resellers. Still, it’s interesting, and a contradiction to early reports that the event had sold out. MayPac tickets sold out in less than a minute in 2015. However, for that fight, only 500 tickets initially went on sale, with the rest being split between the MGM Grand, the fighter’s camps, networks, ticket brokers and so on.

While the resellers may or may not make a killing with Mayweather-McGreogr, it’s interesting to see tickets still available five days into the sale off Ticketmaster itself, which will put some pressure on resellers (the quicker an event sells out, generally speaking, the better the resale market does).