Tiffany Masters Discusses Her Invicta FC Debut Against Mallory Martin

Tiffany Masters doesn’t want to think too much going into her Invicta FC debut.

On Saturday night (July 15), Masters will step inside the cage to face Mallory Martin. The action will be held inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri for Invicta FC 24.

This is going to be the third professional mixed martial arts bout for “Rainbow Renegade.” She sits at 2-0, while Martin has a record of 1-1. It’ll be Martin’s second fight for Invicta FC.

MMA Weekly recently reached out to Masters before her debut with the promotion:

“Honestly, myself as a fighter, I don’t look into my opponents too much. I think that if I watch footage on my opponents and everything, I’ll tend to over-think my fights, so I let my coaches do that and then help me with what I have to do. I feel like I have the right skill set to have this fight.”

While “Rainbow Renegade” admitted she has some butterflies, she’s ready to ensure they’re in formation.

“I am nervous about it, but I’m trying not to psych myself out. I try not to think about it too much. But it is definitely exciting. It’s a dream and now it’s happening.”