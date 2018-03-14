Tiki Ghosn Discusses Managing Quinton Jackson

Tiki Ghosn is not only Quinton Jackson’s friend, but he’s also his manager.

Ghosn and Jackson have known each other for nearly two decades. When Jackson was preparing his coaches for season 10 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Ghosn was an easy choice. After some bad luck with previous managers, “Rampage” allowed Ghosn to take the wheel.

While Jackson has had a bad history with previous managers, that doesn’t appear to be the case with Ghosn. The Bellator bruiser recently gifted Ghosn a Range Rover. The move comes off the heels of a lucrative deal with Bellator.

Down To Business

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Ghosn talked about his first discussion with “Rampage” on becoming his manager:

“I was like, ‘Look man, I’ll help you, but if I’m going to do this, we’ve got to start from scratch. We’ve got to change the way you’ve done everything,’ and it’s been for the better. He’s doing great. He’s training again. He’s fighting again.”

Ghosn went on to explain what’s the one quality he has that perhaps helps him the most when managing Jackson.

“One thing that I pride myself on is I never burn a bridge, and I’m not the kind of person that’s going to screw somebody over. It’s hard to trust somebody who’s never gotten in there and done it.”

Sound off in the comments below. Has Quinton Jackson finally found a permanent manager?