Till Comments On Same-Day Weigh-In For Wonderboy Fight: “It’s Bad For Me Health”

By now everyone has heard the news — Darren Till missed weight for his UFC Liverpool main event against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, tipping the scales at 174.5 pounds for his 170-pound bout with the number one ranked contender in the UFC Welterweight division.

Not only did Till fail on his first trip to the scales this weekend, he appears to be nervous about his second meeting with the scale, which is scheduled to take place 1pm local time tomorrow morning.

Till will weigh in again tomorrow morning and must tip the scales at no more than 188 pounds, as the fight will proceed at a catchweight, with “The Gorilla” forfeiting 30 percent of his purse to Thompson. When discussing the reason he missed weight on Saturday morning, Till spoke of health concerns regarding his second weigh-in on Sunday morning.

“They were adamant I had to weigh in 83-85 kilo (182-187 pounds), which just – it’s bad for me health,” Till told MMA Junkie on Saturday. “We’ll see what happens in the morning when I weigh. I’ve already started drinking. I’ve already started filling back up. We’ll see.”

While Till acknowledges the fact that things could still go wrong, he claims to be confident that he is mentally prepared for anything that comes up between now and the fight.

“I’m sure the fight’s on,” said Till. “I’ll have to pass medicals, and I’ll have to train tonight or tomorrow. But I’m mentally prepared for anything. Nothing gets to me in this life. If I do have to train in the morning to make the weight and cut again, I’ll do it. Eighty-five kilo tomorrow morning is not enough. It’s not that it’s not enough. I just put weight on so quick. I’ve got a slow metabolism. I just started drinking before, and it went up like that. So, we’ll see. It could be a mind game. If I have to make the weight, I’ll make it.”

