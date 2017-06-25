Tim Boetsch Crushes Johny Hendricks In Second Round With Head-Kick

By
Jose Munoz
-

In our co-main event of the evening, former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks takes on middleweight veteran Tim Boetsch. Hendricks missed weight yesterday morning and weighted in at 188 pounds. Here’s how it went down:

Round 1:

Boetsch opens things up with a few body kicks and lands a nice right hand after catching a kick from Hendricks. Hendricks lands a nice couple of left hands inside the pocket and Boetsch backs off. Boetsch then lands a nice combination on Hendricks but “Big Rigg” continues to walk him down. Both men are looking to land big hooks but can’t land anything clean.

A nice straight right-hand lands for Boetsch and Hendricks responds with some hard leg kicks. The round comes to an end with Boetsch landing some nice shots on the inside.

Round 2:

Boetsch lands a hard body kick to open up the round and Hendricks responds with a leg kick. Boetsch lands a hard high-kick that rocks Hendricks bad, he follows it up with a blitz of hard punches and that’s all the ref needs to see. It’s over.

Official Result: Tim Boetsch def. Johny Hendricks via R2 TKO (head-kick and punches, 0:46)

