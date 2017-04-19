Tim Caron Plans to Elbow His Way to Victory Against Jordan Young (Exclusive)

Tim Caron has his sights set on victory this Friday night (April 21).

As part of the preliminary portion of Bellator 178, Caron takes on Jordan Young inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Both men are undefeated in their professional mixed martial arts (MMA) careers. Caron has fought for Bellator twice, while Young has stepped inside the Bellator cage once.

“The Bear” recently took some time to speak with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson. Caron said he sees the fight going to the ground and once it gets there, he feels it’s in his favor:

“I think eventually that it’ll end up on the ground. I think the first round, maybe round and a half it’ll be a stand-up battle, but I believe it’ll end up on the ground. He’s not gonna like it and I’m gonna end up on top and finish him with elbows. I love that ground-and-pound. It’s a deadly weapon, very underutilized.”

After Friday night, Caron has a goal to hit top 10 status in the middleweight division in either Bellator or the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“In two years, hopefully I’ll be on the top 10 list. In Bellator (or) UFC. It doesn’t matter who it is, but I think in two years I’ll definitely be on that list.”

You can listen to the rest of the interview below: