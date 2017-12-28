Tim Elliott Admits He’s Stuck Following Death of Robert Follis

Tim Elliott is finding it difficult to come to grips with the death of Robert Follis.

Follis was Elliott’s coach. This Saturday night (Dec. 30), Elliott will clash with Mark Delarosa at UFC 219. Elliott has considered pulling out of the fight, but he will march on to battle.

Elliott talked about how Follis’ death has impacted him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Now, I’m stuck in a spot where I don’t really want to be here anymore. (Follis) was the reason I was here. All the Xtreme guys are awesome, but the fact of the matter is, I moved here to be near him. So I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Even small details have had its effect on Elliott since the tragedy occurred.

“I thought that staying at it and keeping my mind busy would make it where I wasn’t stuck in my head so much. But there’s little things, like going to the (UFC Performance Institute), that will trigger me, and I get a little emotional. And I never fight with any emotion.”