Tim Elliott Replaces Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 110: New Zealand

Ben Nguyen found a suitable replacement anxious to return to the Octagon Wednesday night, as Tim Elliott volunteered to replace Joseph Benavidez.

A few hours later, and Elliott vs. Nguyen had been added to UFC Fight Night 110 on June 11 from Auckland, New Zealand.

Elliott (14-7-1) returned to the UFC last year and claimed a shot at flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson by winning The Ultimate Fighter. He pushed “Mighty Mouse” to the distance before losing, rebounding in April with a decision win over Louis Smolka.

Let me fill in for @JoeJitsu id love the @Ben10MMA fight @danawhite help me out!! — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) May 11, 2017

Nguyen (17-6) is 10-1 over his last 11 fights, falling to Smolka last July. He got back in the win column by besting Geane Herrera in November.

Benavidez, a former title contender who has won six in a row, was forced off the card due to a torn ACL.

UFC Fight Night 110 features Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt in a five-round heavyweight battle.