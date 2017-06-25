Tim Means Gets Past Alex Garcia With Decision Win

Next up on the main card is a welterweight contest between Alex Garcia and Tim Means. Here’s the play-by-play:

Round 1:

Garcia comes in and lands some hard shots to Means’ head and goes in on a takedonw. Means is able to defend and lands a nice big knee to Garcia’s body. Garcia lands some more hard shots to Garcia’s chin but Means eats them well. The round ends with both men feeling each other out on the feet.

Round 2:

Means begins to use his length to land some shots to Garcia’s body and head. Garcia comes in on a takedown but its stuffed. Garcia lands some more hard shots and Means starts to taunt him. Both men being very tentative now, as means lands a nice shot to Garcia’s body.

The round ends with Garcia going for some big shots but nothing lands.

Round 3:

Means a bit more aggressive now and is using his reach well. Garcia is able to land a few shots as well but is still eating jabs. Means lands a nice left hand and Garcia responds with a right. The crowd is growing restless as both men are playing things rather safe. The round ends with both men throwing crazy shots, but nothing effective lands.

Official Result: Tim Means def. Alex Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)