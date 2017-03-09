Tim Means Thrashes GSP, Cerrone and ‘Garbage’ MMMA

Tim Means feels that the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association (MMMA) and fighters involved in the endeavour were only acting in their own interests.

Means will meet Alex Oliviera this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum in an effort to make amends for UFC 207’s no contest bout against the same opponent. “The Dirty Bird” has expressed his disdain for Oliveira and his team, and has also taken the time to fire shots at the MMAAA which was announced back in November.

Means recently spoke with Bloody Elbow regarding a recent “reach out” for information on the organization. According to Means, one of the main players in the MMMA, Tim Kennedy, never responded. Needless to say, Means is not happy:

“Those dudes are all in that sh*t for themselves. Look at Donald Cerrone, he jumped off that ship in a matter of days. I never heard from Kennedy because it’s trash. It’s garbage. It’s just a garbage plan that they have.”

“They’re all in it for themselves,” said Means. “They’re trying to get people on board so they can try and get more numbers for themselves.”

Means also touched upon the fact that fighters have apparently stepped away from the idea of the fighters’ union, and questioned the intentions and purposes of all involved.

“Since the last time I talked about this, they jumped off that Rebney dude’s jock strap,” said Means. “They had him handling it and Tim Kennedy came out said himself that he was the wrong dude to bring in. They have to get themselves organized before too many people want to jump on their bandwagon. Rebney was the wrong dude, and it just shows that they’re inconsistent with the choices they are making right now, so it’s not something that interests me.” “It was quite funny to see how quickly that changed with Cerrone; in just a couple of days. And then St-Pierre was so upset – telling fighters that they should not be scared to climb on board. Look how quickly he turned his little cheek and looked the other way; as soon as title fights started getting offered. You haven’t heard him bring up a union this time around. Now, all of a sudden, he’s excited and happy to be back.”

Means will meet Oliveira in the opening fight of the main card on UFC Fight Night 106. The event is broadcast from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil. The card airs on FS1, with early prelims first to be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.