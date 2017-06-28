Tim Means Happy to be Healthy & Back in Win Column

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tim Means
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tim Means is grateful to get back on the right track.

“The Dirty Bird” is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alex Garcia at UFC Fight Night 112. It was Means’ first win since Aug. 2016.

After the bout, Means revealed he was injured going into his last bout with Alex Oliveira (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I went into the Oliveira fight hurt. Nobody knew – the UFC knew. I had a bone bruise going into that fight from the fight in December, nearly broke my foot. Wound up fracturing my foot in my fight against Oliveira and had a nerve contusion. Bearing weight and stuff, a minute into the fight, was very bad. I felt like somebody was stabbing my calf with a knife or whatever.”

Means doesn’t regret fighting through the injury. In fact, he wouldn’t change his decision if he had the chance.

“If I had to do it all over again, I’d probably still do it. We only get one shot at this. And, minus waiting on fight day, I love my job. That six, seven hours where you just have to wait and think about it all dang day – that’s pretty crappy. So, (I’m) happy to just get done, happy to beat a good guy with a durable record in Garcia. He’s had some ups and downs or whatever, but he’s very strong and comes from a very good camp.”

Latest MMA News

Tim Means

Tim Means Happy to be Healthy & Back in Win Column

0
Tim Means is grateful to get back on the right track. "The Dirty Bird" is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alex Garcia at...
video

Jake Shields, Yushin Okami Added to PFL Event in July

0
The Professional Fighters League will go head-to-head with UFC 214 on July 29, as three bouts have been announced for the event. In the headline...
Georges St-Pierre GSP Zahabi

Georges St-Pierre Gets UFC 214 Winner Between Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia

0
It appears the UFC does have a plan for the welterweight division and former champion Georges St-Pierre. And it has nothing to do with middleweight...
video

Kevin Lee’s Next UFC Fight Could Be….

0
UFC Tonight co-host Kenny Florian and Tyron Woodley have differing takes on who Kevin Lee should fight next. Lee, who climbed inside the lightweight Top-10...
Muhammed Lawal

Scott Coker Says Ryan Bader vs. King Mo Likely in Late 2017

0
Muhammed Lawal is likely to get the first crack at Ryan Bader's Bellator light heavyweight title. Bellator President Scott Coker recently appeared on MMAFighting.com's "The...
Dana White

Dana White: ‘No’ Donald Cerrone-Robbie Lawler Not Happening at UFC 214

0
Despite his best wishes, Donald Cerrone will not be fighting Robbie Lawler at UFC 214 late in July. Cerrone, who explained that a blood infection...
Tyron Woodley

UFC 214 Secures Third Title Fight With Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia

0
The second UFC pay-per-view in July is shaping up to be a historical event, as a third title will be on the line when...
Fedor Emelianenko

Bellator NYC/180 Medical Suspensions: Fedor Emelianenko Sits For 90 Days

0
Fedor Emelianenko will have the longest sit on the list of Bellator NYC/180 medical suspensions. This past Saturday night (June 24), Bellator NYC/180 took place...
video

Randa Markos-Alexa Grasso Booked for UFC Fight Night 114

0
The August fight card set for Mexico has another bout, as strawweights Randa Markos and Alexa Grasso will square off. UFC Fight Night 114 takes...
Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone Confirms Bad Infection Knocked him From UFC 213

0
Donald Cerrone has never had to pull out of a planned fight before. That all changed on Wednesday, as "Cowboy" was forced out of a...
Load more