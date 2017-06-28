Tim Means Happy to be Healthy & Back in Win Column

Tim Means is grateful to get back on the right track.

“The Dirty Bird” is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Alex Garcia at UFC Fight Night 112. It was Means’ first win since Aug. 2016.

After the bout, Means revealed he was injured going into his last bout with Alex Oliveira (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I went into the Oliveira fight hurt. Nobody knew – the UFC knew. I had a bone bruise going into that fight from the fight in December, nearly broke my foot. Wound up fracturing my foot in my fight against Oliveira and had a nerve contusion. Bearing weight and stuff, a minute into the fight, was very bad. I felt like somebody was stabbing my calf with a knife or whatever.”

Means doesn’t regret fighting through the injury. In fact, he wouldn’t change his decision if he had the chance.

“If I had to do it all over again, I’d probably still do it. We only get one shot at this. And, minus waiting on fight day, I love my job. That six, seven hours where you just have to wait and think about it all dang day – that’s pretty crappy. So, (I’m) happy to just get done, happy to beat a good guy with a durable record in Garcia. He’s had some ups and downs or whatever, but he’s very strong and comes from a very good camp.”