Time to Get Real About UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia

While the rest of the world discusses Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for another three months, the UFC machine must go on.

That means UFC Fight Night 111 from Singapore this Saturday morning and streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

At quick glance, the card might not offer much to the casual viewer, but upon closer inspection, there is plenty of intrigue.

Three former champions are slated for action inside the Octagon, while a handful of future contenders are also in action.

Here’s a look at the four main card bouts, along with prelim bouts of note:

Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia

Combined, Holly Holm and Bethe Correia have gone just 1-5-1 over their last seven fights, but the two have faced off against some of the top fighters in the world during that time.

For Holm, this could be a sink-or-swim situation, as the former bantamweight champion has dropped three straight. That includes a loss earlier this year to Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural featherweight title.

A former boxing world champion, Holm has also lost to Valentina Shevchenko and Miesha Tate since opening her MMA run 10-0. The loss to Tate in 2016 cost her the UFC title.

Correia, meanwhile, has won just once in her last four since starting her career 9-0. In 2015, she lost to then-champion Ronda Rousey via first round knockout, adding a split decision defeat at the hands of Raquel Pennington to her resume.

The Brazilian rebounded last September by besting Jessica Eye, but her bout with Marion Reneau in March was ruled a majority draw.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura

At 38 years old and carrying the weight of a four-fight losing streak with him, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski might be the UFC Fight Night 111 athlete in most need of a victory.

Granted, Arlovski has faced off against the likes of current champion Stipe Miocic, former top contender Alistair Overeem and rising prospect Francis Ngannou during his slide, but five straight losses never looks good on the resume.

Arlovski has shown his ability to return from the proverbial dead before, as he went 9-1 with a no-contest after losing four in a row back in 2009-11.

His opponent, Marcin Tybura, is coming off two consecutive finishes over Luis Henrique and Viktor Pesta. The 31-year-old sports an overall record of 15-2, but this will be his biggest challenge to date.

Along with Henrique and Pesta, Tybura also dropped his UFC debut to Timothy Johnson. He does hold a submission win outside of the Octagon over Damian Grabowski.

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington

One of the more interesting bouts on this card comes in the welterweight division, as Dong Hyun Kim tries to fend off prospect Colby Covington.

Kim has positioned himself nicely over the past several years, winning three in a row and going 7-1 over his last eight. That includes a split decision win vs. Tarec Saffiedine last year and finishes of Dominic Waters, Josh Burkman, John Hathaway and Erick Silva.

He’ll need to be at the top of his game vs. Covington, who trains at American Top Team and has won his last three. The lone loss of Covington’s career came to Warlley Alves in 2015.

Tarec Saffiedine vs. Rafael dos Anjos

The main card kicks off with a fun welterweight showdown, as former Strikeforce champion Tarec Saffidine meets ex-UFC lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos.

After falling to Tony Ferguson, dos Anjos decided to make the move up from 155 pounds to 170. Before dropping the title to Eddie Alvarez and the Ferguson defeat, “RDA” had topped Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz, Benson Henderson and Jason High over a two-year stretch.

Saffiedine has been left with mixed results since coming over from Strikeforce, going 2-3 with defeats to Dong Hyun Kim, Rick Story and Rory MacDonald. He has topped both Jake Ellenberger and Hyun Gyu Lim via decision.

UFC Fight Night 111 Prelims

A total of eight bouts are scheduled for the prelim portion of the event, including a “main event” between Takanori Gomi and Jon Tuck.

Gomi, who is approaching his 39th birthday, has posted three consecutive first round TKO defeats and is just 3-6 in his last nine fights. Tuck has also hit a rough spot, going 2-4 since his UFC debut win over Zhang Tiequan in 2012.

Other interesting bouts include Alex Caceres vs. Rolando Dy, Justin Scoggins vs. Ulka Sasaki and Ji Yeon Kim vs. Lucie Pudilova.