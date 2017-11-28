Time’s Person of the Year Odds: Conor McGregor Ahead of The Pope & Other World Leaders to Land Award

It seems bookmakers will pretty much offer odds on anything to do with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor these days

The latest price available featuring McGregor is in relation to Time Magazine’s Person of the Year Award.

The mercurial Irishman has had an eyebrow-raising November. His antics this month involve lunging at the referee of a fight in a rival promotion, slap one of their officials and being associated with rumors linking him with an assault on an associate of a member of an Irish crime cartel.

While previous notable winners such as Mahatma Gandhi, John F. Kennedy, Pope John Paul II and those fighting the Ebola virus may suggest that McGregor doesn’t quite fit the bill, there are many previous recipients of the award who would make the MMA superstar appear to be an angel in comparison.

McGregor is (at the time of publishing) a notable outsider at 15/1, which represents the biggest odds he has been faced with heading into a contest for some time.

Time Magazine – 2017 Person of the Year Odds